Kim Kardashian details harrowing robbery, fears of rape and death

Kim Kardashian has spoken publicly for the first time about the terrifying moments she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, saying she thought she would be raped and killed.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashains star, 35, opened up to her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, about the traumatic events of October 3 on the family's E! reality series.

In the much-anticipated full episode which aired in the US today, Kardashian said she told the robbers: "I have babies, please tell them. They can't understand me. Tell them ... please, I have a family, like, let me live".

Kardashian said one of the robbers taped her mouth shut and grabbed her legs.

"I had no clothes on under. He pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought ... this is the moment, they're going to rape me," Kardashian said.

She said she "mentally prepped" herself fearing she would be raped. "And then, he didn't," Kardashian said.

"He duct taped my legs together and then they had the gun up to me - I knew that was the moment, they're just totally going to shoot me in the head."

Kardashian said she thought of her sister, Kourtney, who would find her body if they killed her.

"I just prayed that Kourtney was going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed," Kardashian said.

"I'm not going to make it out of here. That was the last thought. Then they picked me up and put me in the bathroom and ran."

Kardashian said she believed the robbers - who stole AU$14 million worth of jewellery from the reality star - had been watching her and her sisters during their trip to Paris for fashion week.

"There was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip," she said.

"I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. I think they knew ... that I was there by myself."

When the robbers - who were dressed as French cops - entered the apartment where she was sleeping, Kardashian said she thought they were her sister, Kourtney, and assistant Stephanie Sheppard coming come, drunk.

"I'm calling to them, like, 'hello! Hello!'. There's no answer. My heart started to get really tense, like your stomach knots up. I knew something wasn't quite right."

Kardashian said the French-speaking concierge, who had also been held up, acted as an interpreter between her and the robbers.

"He ended up being our interpreter 'cause I couldn't understand them, they couldn't understand me.

"They go, 'ring, ring, ring'. He goes give them your ring."

The confusion continued even after the robbers fled the apartment.

"I was on the balcony practically naked hiding in a bush. And I'm like, I think they're gone," Kardashian said.

"It was really hard for me when the police showed up because they were dressed in the same uniforms except for the face masks.

"I was like, who do I believe? What's real?"

Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner said the ordeal had been "emotionally scarring".

"It's been the most devastating thing to have one of your children fear for their life, thinking at any moment they were going to die when they have two small children," the Kardashian matriarch said.

"For the rest of us, the thought of losing Kim is emotionally scarring and hard to overcome," Jenner said, before breaking down. "That's it, I can't talk about it anymore."

