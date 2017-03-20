Expect major delays, Adele concert crowds warned

Long queues and two-hour travel times are expected this week as huge crowds travel to watch Grammy-winning artist Adele in concert. Around 45,000 fans will watch the songstress at concerts on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Auckland Transport is warning people to aim to arrive an hour ahead of time. Public transport will be extremely busy and it could take up to two hours to get to Mt Smart. Concert goers on Thursday night in particular will be aiming for a 7.30pm start time, meaning they are likely to hit the end of the normal public transport peak time.

Extra buses and trains will be running and additional bus drivers will be brought in from outside Auckland to help move the crowds, Auckland Transport Metro Operations general manager Brendon Main said.

"We're asking everyone to be patient but there will be queues, you may have to wait for a service. Our advice is to travel early to allow plenty of time to get to the stadium and if you're a commuter on the southern or Onehunga lines it would be a great if you could travel before 5pm."

Concert goers travelling from the North Shore will be able to travel free into the city on Northern Express buses after 3.30pm by showing their concert tickets. There will be extra services on the Northern Express before and after the concerts. After the concerts on Thursday and Sunday nights there will also be special late ferries to Devonport.



On Thursday the special event buses will operate from a temporary stop on Quay St between Britomart Place and Tangihua St (near Les Mills), starting at 4pm. On the weekend the buses will depart from Quay St between Queen St and Customs St. After the concert there will be a departure point on O'Rorke Rd on the left hand side facing Church St, just past Gate C.

Road closures and parking restrictions will also be in place near the stadium.

