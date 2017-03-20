Sir Michael Caine overhauls health due to worries 'my days are numbered'

Sir Michael Caine has dropped two stone amid growing fears that he could develop cancer.

The Youth star, 84, has cut back on drinking and thrown himself into a new healthy living regime as he wants to be around to see his grandchildren reach their late teens.

He told The Sun: "I know my days are numbered and that's the main worry.



"I've had to cut back on the drinking and I'm always looking up what's the best thing against cancer, so I'll eat that or do this or not do that."

The Oscar-winner - who has shed 30lbs on his health kick - admitted that he hopes to live at least another two years so he can be around for his grandchildren, six-year-old twins and a seven-year-old grandson, the Daily Mail reports.

Sir Michael also credited his wife Shakira, 70, for keeping him going, as he admitted he would have been "dead long ago" without her.

"Without her, I'd have been dead long ago. I used to drink a bottle of vodka a day and smoke several packs of cigarettes."

The Italian Job star famously smoked 80-a-day before a lecture from the late actor Tony Curtis inspire him to quit.

Speaking on Sky News in 2010, he revealed: "I just learned myself (about Curtis' death) and it was a terrible shock and instantly I remembered the first time I'd met him.

"I was at a party, it was in winter and there was a fire and I was chain-smoking at the time, smoking a lot of cigarettes.

"I took one cigarette and lit it with another and threw the dog end (butt) in the fire. I was stood there talking to someone and suddenly I felt a hand in my inside pocket and they took out my cigarettes and chucked them in the fire. I looked up and it was Tony Curtis.

"I'd never met him and he was very famous. I said, 'what did you do that for?' And he said, 'You're going to die Michael if you keep doing that.'

"I didn't give them up then but I did give them up eventually".

- Daily Mail