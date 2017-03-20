Richard Hammond 'hurt quite badly' in motorbike crash filming The Grand Tour

Television presenter Richard Hammond suffered a second "horror" crash while filming for the new series of The Grand Tour.

The 47-year-old, who sustained brain injuries after a 288mph rocket car accident in 2006, was hurt after falling from a motorbike and hitting his head while in a "remote" part of Mozambique, the Daily Mail reports.

It is unknown whether he was wearing a helmet during the filming but co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson said he was "hurt quite badly".

The father-of-two has since made a full recovery and is "back to jokes and banter" with Clarkson, 57, and James May, 54, but the incident caused huge concern among the Amazon show's crew.

A source told The Sun: "Richard was travelling quite fast when he came off. It caused instant horror on set. There was a lot of concern.

"If his injuries had been serious it wouldn't have been easy to get medical attention. It's very remote there and facilities are basic."

The insider added the trio were "shaken" by the incident considering Hammond's previous crash, although it is understood he did not need to go to hospital.

It is believed the motorbike accident will feature on the show when it is released later this year.

Hammond was airlifted to hospital in September 2006 after his Vampire jet-powered dragster spun out of control when a tyre burst during a daredevil stunt at Elvington airfield, near York.

After five weeks in hospital he was allowed to go home to his wife Mindy and their two daughters, Isabella and Willow.

The father, nicknamed "Hamster", previously told how he struggled "mortally with depression" and spoke regularly to a psychiatrist following the incident.

He damaged the part of his brain which controls spatial awareness, and admitted that he subsequently found it difficult to park a car.

- Daily Mail