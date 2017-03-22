Ex-Titanium star Jordi Webber hits TV screens as Power Ranger

After months of keeping his role a secret, Rotorua's Jordi Webber has finally revealed the project he's been working on for the past few months.

The 22-year-old hit television screens over the weekend in the latest season of Power Rangers - Power Ranger Ninja Steel.

Webber plays the gold ranger on the Nickelodeon show, appearing for the first time on Sunday.

"It's been an awesome experience. I love filming every day and I am working with an awesome group of people."

Webber said the show, now in its 24th season, was popular in the United States.

"It still has the die hard fans from day one."

Webber, who shot to fame as part of boy band Titanium, said he used to watch "bits" of Power Rangers when he was a child, and his older brother was a fan.

He said it was a big relief to finally tell people what he was up to, as the filming had taken up so much of his life over recent months.

"It's nice to finally be able to share with people what I'm doing. It's been 14 hours of my day taken up with it, now I can talk about it."

Webber said the gold ranger, which he was playing, was not part of the original rangers, and was a "special ranger".

His character is also a musician, so Webber gets to sing on the show.

He said the experience of filming had been "awesome".

"This is my first big gig."

Webber said it had been great to work with the American cast and crew in New Zealand as he wanted to head to the States next to pursue acting.

Power Rangers - Power Ranger Ninja Steel is screened in 150 markets around the world and is translated into numerous languages. No release date has been set for New Zealand.