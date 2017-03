UK singer Alison Moyet has announced her first New Zealand shows in more than 30 years.

Moyet will play Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in October as part of The Other Tour, showcasing her new album Other.

The Brit Award-winning artist was the vocalist for UK electronic duo Yazoo before her lucrative solo career in the 80's and 90's.

Tickets are on sale to the public from 9am on Friday, March 24.

- NZ Herald