I Kissed a Girl? Katy Perry says she did more than that

Katy Perry has opened up about her sexual experiences with women, admitting she "did more" than just kiss a girl.

The pop star achieved worldwide fame with her 2008 single I Kissed A Girl, a song that caused an outcry for its suggestive lyrics of, "I Kissed a Girl and I liked it".

But Perry has admitted that, despite her strict religious upbringing, she "did more than that".

During a speech at the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, she said: "I'm just a singer and songwriter, honestly. I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little bite size pop songs.

For instance, 'I kissed a girl and I liked it.' Truth be told, I did more than that.

"However, how was I going to reconcile that with a gospel singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? What I did know was I was curious and even then I knew sexuality wasn't black and white.

"And honestly, I haven't always gotten it right but in 2008 when that song came out I knew that I started a conversation and a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along, too."

Perry, 32 - who was previously married to Russell Brand and recently split from Orlando Bloom - also admitted that she tried to "pray the gay away" as a teenager but meeting LGBT people when she got older helped to change her perspective.

She explained: "I found my gift and my gift introduced me to people outside my bubble and my bubble started to burst. These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear.

They were the most free, strong, kind and inclusive people I have ever met. They stimulated my mind, and they filled my heart with joy, and they danced with joy while doing it.

"These people are actually magic, and they are magic because they are living their truth."

- Bang! Showbiz