Behind the scenes in Justin Bieber's Queenstown lodge

Pop star Justin Bieber is in Queenstown for a short holiday.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer arrived in the resort on a private jet from Auckland yesterday afternoon.

Bieber played a sold-out gig to about 50,000 fans at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night. It was his first stadium concert in New Zealand and the final of five Oceania dates on his Purpose world tour.

A gaggle of his fans waited at the rear entrance to Queenstown Airport to catch a glimpse of their idol yesterday.

Guests staying with Justin can make use of the private chef, incredible cocktail bar, golf course and swimming pool.
His flight landed shortly before 1pm. He chatted to his fans, mostly girls, on his way out of the airport before being whisked away in an Audi to the The Hills resort.

Justin Bieber will be able to soak in incredible views of The Remarkables.
The Hills golf course, owned by Sir Michael Hill, was one of the host courses for the NZ Open last week.

The "Lodge at The Hills" sleeps 12 and has advertised rates "from $28,000" per night, among the most expensive in Queenstown.

The lodge where Justin Bieber is reportedly staying in Queenstown can hold up to 12 guests.
It is popular with pop stars. Singer Katy Perry apparently stayed there during her 2014 tour. Bieber is understood to be staying in the resort for a couple of days before flying to Santiago, Chile, for the next gig on his tour, at Estadio Nacional on March 23.

- Otago Daily Times

