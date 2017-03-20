Adele cracks it at security guard in final Australian concert

By Ryan Tennison

Adele stopped her final Australian concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

A record crowd of 77,300 fans crammed into Etihad Stadium last night for the Grammy winner's second Melbourne performance, surpassing last night's attendance by more than 2000.

But her spectacular dressing down of an overzealous security guard was as memorable as the music for her fans.

"Just before we go to the next song ... excuse me sir? Could you stop telling people to sit down?" Adele called out.

"If you don't like dancing, don't come to a f***ing music show.

"If I see one more person get told to sit down, I swear to God."

Adele said she was "a bit emotional tonight" as it was her last Australian show.

The superstar also unknowingly created a once-in-a-lifetime moment for a lucky couple.

As a gift to those attending her shows, the singer usually places signed letters on some of the seats in the arena.

However, Adele said she fell asleep in the afternoon and didn't get around to writing the letters.

To make up for the feat, she said that a member of the audience would be brought up on stage.

Chris, 37, was selected after the talented singer saw the man burst into tears when she walked past him during her opening song Hello.

Chris and his partner, Wade, were brought up on to the stage to join the global singing sensation.

That's when, unknown to Adele, Wade got down on one knee and proposed to Chris in front of a packed Etihad Stadium.

Chris said yes to a chorus of cheers from the crowd.

Afterwards, Adele said she did not know that a proposal was coming.

"That wasn't planned, I had no idea," Adele said.

The bumper show was full of highlights - including an unplanned wedding proposal.

Ethiad communications manager Bill Lane said the Sunday concert ran smoothly and the crowd was "loving every second".

He said fans had been urged to stagger their departure after chaotic scenes on Saturday night when 75,000 people poured out of the Docklands venue to catch trains, trams and taxis at the same time.

"Obviously it's a big crowd to depart at the one time," he said.

Adele now holds the record for the two biggest crowds at Etihad since the venue opened in March, 2000.

- news.com.au