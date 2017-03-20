4:38am Mon 20 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Man charged after painting slashed at UK National Gallery

LONDON (AP) " A man has been charged with criminal damage after a painting in Britain's National Gallery was slashed in front of shocked visitors.

Witnesses say a man lashed out with what looked like a screwdriver at Thomas Gainsborough's 18th-century portrait of a wealthy young couple, "Mr. and Mrs. William Hallett" " better known as "The Morning Walk" " at the gallery on Saturday.

The gallery on London's Trafalgar Square says the suspect was detained by staff and visitors, and later arrested.

It says damage to the painting "is limited to two long scratches which have penetrated the paint layers, but not the supporting canvas."

The Metropolitan Police said Sunday that 54-year-old Keith Gregory, of no fixed address, was charged with criminal damage. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 20 Mar 2017 05:26:06 Processing Time: 20ms