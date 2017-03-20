Sideswipe: March 20: No way out

Farting facts

1) Men fart more than women.

2) The original meaning of the word fart is "send forth as wind from the anus". It was coined in 1632.

3) The average person farts about 14 times a day.

4) The air from those 14 farts is enough to fill up a balloon.

5) It's nothing to be ashamed of, because it just means that you're healthy. A healthy digestive tract produces farts, so if you aren't farting at all, maybe you should go to a doctor.

6) Farts are made of hydrogen sulphide, a gas that reduces mitochondrial damage. Smelling farts can be healthy, so next time it happens, take a deep breath.

7) Women's farts are stinkier, because women have a higher concentration of hydrogen sulphide. This also means that it's healthier to smell women's farts.

8) Farts can fly as fast as 3m/sec

9) If you have a very tight sphincter, your farts will be louder, since they have a tighter area to squeeze through.

10) Chewing gum and soda make you fart more.

11) We fart mostly while we sleep.

Continued below.

Related Content Sideswipe: March 17: Thou shalt not park Sideswipe: March 16: Don't paint over Dog Sideswipe: March 15: Rejected superheroes

12) The animals that produce the most farts are termites. Camels, zebras, sheep, cows, elephants and dogs (especially labradors and retrievers) follow close behind.

(Via Daily Occupation)

Pricey treatment

"I wonder what makes this product worth $13,000 per kilogram?" asks Russell Parrish of Epsom. "I just bought this tube containing 2 grams for $26."

Concorde commute

Sarah Dowling of Pt Chevalier writes: "Travelling home by bus in Auckland yesterday the story about the supersonic airliner Concorde appeared on the in-bus video. Apparently it could fly at 'more than twice the speed of light'. Wouldn't it be brilliant? No more commuting from the suburbs - global highway here we come!"

Britomart balloon ban logical

Raymond Gabriel explains why balloons are not permitted at Britomart. "Isis terrorists are known to carry balloons, one with hydrogen and one with oxygen. They take these on to trains and blow up the train. Also, less importantly, balloons can blow up into the high-voltage train lines."

Nick Canton of Hamilton has a similar explanation: "While on holiday in Germany we took a train into Frankfurt. When we wanted to return to our host we found the underground station was closed and surrounded by fire engines and police. It transpired that a child's aluminium foil balloon had floated down the train tunnel, short-circuited the overhead power lines and caused a fire. It would seem that Auckland Transport are aware of this risk and wish to avoid a similar incident."

- NZ Herald