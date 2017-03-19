Mixed start for The Bachelor NZ contestants

Online responses to the Bachelor NZ contestants have been mixed so far, with viewers torn between trashing the awkwardness and youth of the some of the young women and buzzing over their favourites.

Skater and snowboard instructor Lily was quick to impress, with Zach clearly excited to meet a fellow extreme sports enthusiast. They also bonded over shared Australian connections - and her "weird" off-the-cuff remarks have also won over Twitter:

I think I Lily....

Batch: you have lovely hair

Lily: thank you I grew it myself #TheBachelorNZ#thatsAwesome — Kelly Nelson (@NZKellyNelson) March 19, 2017

The Awkward award went to Charlotte, who rehashed her entry three times to increasing embarrassment from Zach.

Bel is hoping to win Zach over with her baking prowess but Twitter was less than impressed with her use of Olivani spread instead of butter in the mixing bowl.

Clint Roberts decided Bel "has no soul" for baking with Olivani but Twitter user vanhudge pointed out she might have a dairy issue:

Everyone is having a go at the girl for baking with Olivani and I need you to all check your lactose digesting privilege #TheBachelorNZ — Luke (@vanhudge) March 19, 2017

Morgan Borthwick has already called it for Bel going to the finals, noting the music changed when she walked in:

Calling it now - Bel is going to the finals - beautiful, confident, funny and dorky - (and the music totally changed) #TheBachelorNZ — Morgan Borthwick (@mborthwickm) March 19, 2017

But perhaps the most poignant tweet of the night so far goes to a 10-year-old boy:

"Imagine if he's just holding in a GIANT wee the whole time he's greeting them and all he wants to do is WEE" - 10 y.o son #thebachelorNZ — Melanie Homer (@melhomer) March 19, 2017

- NZ Herald