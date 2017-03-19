4:43pm Sun 19 March
'Your music is engraved inside us forever': Mick Jagger leads celebrity tributes following Chuck Berry's death

Mick Jagger led the barrage of celebrity tributes to legendary guitarist Chuck Berry, who died at 90 Saturday at his home in the St. Louis area.

"I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing," The Rolling Stones lead singer, 73, tweeted of the vanguard musician, reported Daily Mail Australia.

"I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers.


"His lyrics shone above others and threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck, you were amazing, and your music is engraved inside us forever."

Jagger's bandmate Keith Richards also chimed in, as the 73-year-old musician said in a statement, "One of my big lights has gone out!"


And the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, lent his insights, as the famed New Jersey native paid tribute to Berry, considered the pioneer rock 'n' roll guitarist.

"Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived," the Glory Days singer said in a tweet.

Chuck Berry performs his 'duck walk' as he plays his electric guitar on the Tami Show in 1964. Photo / Getty Images
- Daily Mail

