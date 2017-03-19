'How does she do it?': Adele's bad Bey impression

By Natalie Wolfe

She's shot T-shirts into the audience, cracked dirty jokes and tripped up stairs, but there's one thing Adele hadn't yet done during the Australian leg of her world tour - dance like Beyonce.

But that all changed last night as Adele performed in Melbourne to a crowd of over 75,000 at Etihad Stadium.

READ MORE:

• The Bachelor meets his 19 bachelorettes

• 10 years of partying with John Key

In the 30-degree heat, the British singer launched into a cover of Beyonce's uptempo song, Crazy in Love, and imitated Queen Bey's legendary dance moves.

"I don't know how she does it, even just squatting down then...how does she do it?" Adele asked the crowd.

"Give me a beat," she told her band before bending down to a fan and whipping her hair.

.@adele channelled Beyoncé at her Melbourne concert last night. pic.twitter.com/HtrRGC5FhL — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 18, 2017



Adele then caught a glimpse of herself in one of the show's huge screens, exclaiming: "Oh s**t, what's going on with me hair? Medic, medic!"

"Hang on, put the camera so I can see myself down there...Zoom in a minute, I've got dodgy hair," Adele said, to the delight of concertgoers.

Continued below.

Related Content Why you should pay $750 to see Adele up close Adele tells Aussie crowd about her secret Twitter account Adele says she's 'scared' now the biggest secret of her tour has been revealed

As well as being the world's two biggest singers, Beyonce and Adele are actually very good friends.

The superstars constantly sing the praises of one other, whether its in the middle of a Grammys speech or with sneaky brooches.

Adele wearing a "LEMONADE" pin and Blue Ivy wearing a "25" pin. pic.twitter.com/A0jfVtKvaN — ㅤ (@TheDailyBey) March 7, 2017

Adele is due to arrive in New Zealand this week and will play three sold out shows at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on March 23, 25 and 26.

- news.com.au