Drake's More Life project is finally here and streaming free

Drake has finally dropped his long-awaited new "album" More Life, available on streaming services now.

The new project is actually a self-described playlist, which features guest spots and production by Kanye West, Zoe Kravitz, Moodymann, Sampha, Young Thug and more.

There are also samples from artists like Skepta, Jennifer Lopez, Danny Brown and Lionel Richie and even Sonic the Hedgehog.

The project comes after a string of releases and cameos from Drizzy in the past few months including recent appearances at the Young Money reunion celebration No Frauds, and guest spots on tracks by Future and Gucci Mane.

He announced the project last October, and after several false starts, it premiered on Drake's OVO Sound Radio show on Beats 1 earlier today.

You can stream the whole thing below:

- NZ Herald