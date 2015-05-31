Kendall Jenner burgled of up to $200,000 worth of goods

Kendall Jenner has sacked her security guard after she was robbed last week.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had up to $200,000 worth of items stolen, including a Rolex and a Cartier watch, during a party at her Los Angeles home and the star is said to be upset that her security guard did not prevent the theft.

TMZ reports that although it is believed the robbery was an inside job, carried out by a partygoer at the bash, Kendall and her family are upset that "when Kendall left for an hour around midnight, someone who was not an invited guest got inside the house".

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Last year, Kendall hired extra security to patrol her Hollywood Hills home.

The supermodel enlisted additional bodyguards and security staff to sit outside her house after her alleged stalker Shavaughn McKenzie was found waiting outside the property, situated above Hollywood's Sunset Strip, in August.

The television personality - who bought the $6.5 million house, which previously belonged to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in June - had state of the art security systems installed, but following the incident she felt extra precautions were necessary for the 4,800-square-foot contemporary-style building.

The theft comes after Kendall's half-sibling Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October, something which she recently admitted she fuelled as her social media posts led the Paris robbers to her residence.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:18am PST

She said: "What I think happened now, after like thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip.

"I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself.

"They had to have known we were leaving that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it."

TMZ also reports that Jaime Pressly had her jewellery stolen too, just days after Kendall Jenner got hit.

A post shared by Jaime Pressly (@jaimepressly) on May 31, 2015 at 4:09pm PDT

Law enforcement sources got a call late Friday night from Pressly, who told them someone broke into her Sherman Oaks home. TMZ has learned a burglar got in through a side window that was forced open.

There are no suspects in either case so far.

-Bang! Showbiz