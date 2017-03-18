11:51am Sun 19 March
Music legend Chuck Berry has died, aged 90

Legendary musician and rock and roll icon Chuck Berry has died aged 90.

According to reports, Missouri police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road overnight.

There was an unresponsive man on site who, despite lifesaving techniques, could not be revived.

The St. Charles County Police Department confirmed to ABC News the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as Chuck Berry. He was pronounced dead at 1:26pm (US time).

Berry was one of the pioneers of rock and roll music, known for hits like Maybellene, Roll Over Beethoven, and of course, Johnny B. Goode.

American singer and guitarist Chuck Berry, pictured at the 1984 Grammy Awards. Photo / AP
He was in show business for more than 60 years and became one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

He entered The Blues Foundation's Blues Hall of Fame the year before - the same year he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

John Lennon once famously said: "If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it 'Chuck Berry.'"

Tributes are already pouring in online for Berry, with his music peers and fans taking to social media to express their grief and love.







