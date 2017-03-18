Music legend Chuck Berry has died, aged 90

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Legendary musician and rock and roll icon Chuck Berry has died aged 90.

According to reports, Missouri police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road overnight.

There was an unresponsive man on site who, despite lifesaving techniques, could not be revived.

The St. Charles County Police Department confirmed to ABC News the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as Chuck Berry. He was pronounced dead at 1:26pm (US time).

Berry was one of the pioneers of rock and roll music, known for hits like Maybellene, Roll Over Beethoven, and of course, Johnny B. Goode.

He was in show business for more than 60 years and became one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

He entered The Blues Foundation's Blues Hall of Fame the year before - the same year he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

John Lennon once famously said: "If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it 'Chuck Berry.'"

Tributes are already pouring in online for Berry, with his music peers and fans taking to social media to express their grief and love.

"If you had to give Rock 'n' Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry"

John Lennon (with Chuck Berry)

Mike Douglas TV Show, 1972 pic.twitter.com/ViJtLblEwt — John Lennon (@johnlennon) March 18, 2017

The legendary roll 'n' roll pioneer #ChuckBerry has passed at 90. There would be no rock music today without him. #Rip #rip #RIP pic.twitter.com/w28dQUBtxv — Al Roker (@alroker) March 18, 2017

Damn Chuck Berry... now thats someone who influenced everything. I can't imagine music without him. Legend. Legend Legend #RIP — scott vener (@brokemogul) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock'n'roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e — The Jacksons (@Jacksons) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

i don't think you can exaggerate the importance of chuck berry to the development of american popular music. https://t.co/oHlakOiwo5 — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) March 18, 2017

- NZ Herald