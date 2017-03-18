Justin Bieber picked Melbourne cruise party guests 'like cattle'

He took a luxury cruise with several models in Australia, but now alleged details of Justin Bieber's adventures on the high seas have landed him in hot water - twice.

First the Herald Sun claims he decided to swap boats at the last minute, leaving a local company furious, but how he treated his "guests" is much worse.

According to the newspaper's sources, Justin hand-picked the women he wanted to party with "like cattle" and even told some they could not join him because they were either "too fat" or "too ugly".

Justin's actions reportedly upset some women, with the publication alleging they were left "in tears". It was also claimed the original Melbourne boat company was looking to be reimbursed after the Canadian singer took his business elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail, Nyssa Large confirmed to Australian radio station KIIS FM 101.1's Matt and Meshel that she was one of the seven girls on the cruise.

Nyssa said the group spent their time talking and playing drinking games such as "dares", but she refuted the suggestion that the girls offered Justin "sexual favours".

"It wasn't even like that he was very polite, he was very respectful. it was just him and his crew and best friends...playing drinking games," she said.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Justin Bieber's representatives for comment.

