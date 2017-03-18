Why Donald Trump kicked One Direction out of his hotel

Trump sure is amassing an impressive list of celebrity feuds, and now One Direction can be added to the list after it was revealed Trump once kicked them out of his hotel when he didn't get his way.

In an interview with Rollacoaster, One Direction member Liam Payne recalled the incident at Trump International Hotel and Tower.

READ MORE:

• Sean Penn's son was addicted to meth

• Super Rugby's super couples

"Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once," he said. "You wouldn't believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter.

"He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, 'Well, wake them up' and I was like 'No' and then he wouldn't let us use the underground garage.

Obviously in New York we can't really go outside. New York is ruthless for us," Payne explained.

A post shared by One Direction (@onedirection) on Jun 10, 2014 at 9:12am PDT

After being told defied twice in a row, Trump was having no more of the boy band.

"So he was like, 'OK, then I don't want you in my hotel.' So we had to leave," Payne said.

Trump also recently found himself in a feud with rapper Snoop Dogg, regarding his controversial music video for Lavender, in which he shoots a Trump lookalike with a toy gun.

The president responded to the clip saying if Snoop had done that to Obama he'd have been in jail.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

- NZ Herald