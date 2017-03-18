Justin Bieber needs police presence just to have lunch in peace

By Natalie Wolfe

Justin Bieber made headlines last weekend for telling a fan she "made him sick" after refusing to respect his privacy but clearly his pleas have been ignored.

The 23-year-old singer, who is currently in New Zealand with his Purpose world tour, was snapped dining out in Sydney to a captive audience of his teenage fans.

Bieber headed to Mosman's popular Chargrill Charlie's on Friday and it didn't take long for his fans to swarm the singer's table.

Out with some friends, the crowd became so bad police were eventually called to create a barrier between Bieber and the multitude of young girls watching him eat.

The Daily Telegraph reported some fans even grabbed his leftovers at the restaurant. They allege his takeaway juice cup and cutlery were also fought over by fans.

After leaving the restaurant and losing his police escort, fans frantically chased Bieber down the street until he eventually decided to give up.

"I'm done, you guys are so fast," he said.

Saw Justin Bieber eating lunch. First time I've felt bad for the guy. How hard it must be to be smothered where ever you go — pixelhazard (@pixelhazard) March 17, 2017

it breaks my heart how people treat Justin Bieber. the fact that he can't even have a meal without a group of people watching him is wrong — Emma Dean (@missemmmaaa) March 17, 2017

Bieber even posted a number of shots of the watching fans on Instagram and gave a little shout out to the policeman that protected him for the day.

The singer required police again after fans discovered his luxurious Sydney rental.

Bieber, who had been staying in the North Sydney suburb of Mosman earlier this week, drew complaints from his temporary neighbours who were unhappy with the noise created by swarming fans.

