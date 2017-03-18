The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending March 17, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

2. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

3. No Frauds, Nicki Minaj,Drake & Lil Wayne

4. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

5. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fi., ZAYN & Taylor Swift

6. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

7. I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft P., The Weeknd

8. Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & An., Clean Bandit

9. Cold (feat. Future), Maroon 5

10. Believer, Imagine Dragons

Top Albums

1. , Ed Sheeran

2. Beauty and the Beast (Original., Various Artists

3. Moana, Various Artists

4. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

5. Trolls (Original Motion Pictur., Various Artists

6. Heartworms, The Shins

7. Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

8. Guardians of the Galaxy: Aweso., Various Artists

9. Now That's What I Call Music, ., Various Artists

10. La La Land (Original Motion Pi., Various Artists

