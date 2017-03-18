2:46am Sat 18 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

No shorter sentence for 'Love & Hip Hop' star in drug case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) " A VH1 reality star on the show "Love & Hip Hop" who was involved in an interstate drug ring has been denied a request for a shorter prison sentence.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports (http://on.rocne.ws/2m8IFZM ) that Mendeecees Harris requested to have his eight-year sentence on federal drug distribution charges reduced to three years in February. A judge denied the request.

Harris' sentence began in December 2015. He had participated in a drug operation between New York and Rochester.

Harris' lawyer, Dawn Florio, argued that her client had a small role in the ring. Florio also said that Harris forfeited $170,000 in earnings from the reality show and volunteered at youth outreach programs before sentencing.

Prosecutors say Harris' role was significant enough to warrant the sentence.

___

Information from: Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, http://www.democratandchronicle.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 18 Mar 2017 03:49:25 Processing Time: 13ms