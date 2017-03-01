Watch: World's Best DJ Martin Garrix lands in New Zealand

Gracie Taylor is an entertainment writer for the New Zealand Herald.

The man behind some of radio's biggest hits has just touched down in New Zealand.

Superstar DJ Martin Garrix has touched down in New Zealand ahead of tomorrow night's sellout Justin Bieber concert and promises fans are in for a "super crazy" show.

Garrix, who is opening for Bieber on the Australasian leg of his Purpose World Tour, says the experience has been incredible.

"We've done four shows, four shows have been super crazy. The shows have been massive with great energy."

The 20-year-old Dutchman was crowned the world's best DJ last year by Britain's DJ Mag, becoming the youngest ever person to claim the coveted title ahead of fellow DJs David Guetta, Steve Aoki and Avicii.

But the chart topper remains humble about his success.

"Guys like Steve Angello, Carl Cox... I will never ever see myself as a better DJ than those guys. I started DJing because of those guys."

Garrix first came to prominence with the hit song Animals in 2013, around the time he first met Bieber.

The pair forged a friendship as they both dealt with the "crazy" world of fame and fortune and Garrix says a more formal collaboration may be on the cards one day.

"We have some rough ideas going back and forth. We've been in the studio. There's no actual song that's going to be released any time soon."

Justin Bieber plays Mt. Smart Stadium tomorrow night with opening acts Sheppard and Martin Garrix.

Gates open at 5.30pm, with Sheppard due to play at 6.30pm, followed by Garrix at 7.15pm and Bieber at 8.30pm

