Ed Sheeran suffers bad hair day in hilarious viral fan photo

Ed Sheeran's hair took on a life of its own in this fan photo shared on Twitter. Photo / @taliacalandra
A fan photo of Ed Sheeran went viral after a gust of wind gave the unsuspecting singer an interesting hair-do.

Ed Sheeran fan Talia Calandra tweeted a photo of her and the singer with the caption, "I met Ed Sheeran today and & a gust of wind made my pic with him 10x more exciting".


Sheeran appears to be caught unawares as the wind takes free reign over his unruly ginger locks.

Posted last week, the photo has now been shared over 48,000 times.

The internet has not been kind to Sheeran this week; on Wednesday, a prank from Radio One DJ Greg James saw the innuendo-laden hashtag #Sheeranalbumparty go viral.


James later told twitter how proud he was of getting the hashtag trending.


Sheeran was recently announced as having a cameo in the upcoming seventh season of Game of Thrones.

- NZ Herald

