Adele tells Aussie crowd about her secret Twitter account

By Adam Boult

Adele is good at telling her own secrets. Photo / Getty
Adele is good at telling her own secrets. Photo / Getty

Adele fans have been turning amateur sleuths in an effort to track down a secret account the star uses to anonymously mouth off with on Twitter.

The singer revealed the existence of the secret Twitter account during a concert in Brisbane this week, during which she told the audience: "I was looking on Twitter last night."

"They don't know I have a secret account, well obviously they do now because I said that. By 'they', I mean my management."

"I'm not allowed access to my own Twitter because I'm quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time."

Her remarks prompted excited among her Twitter followers:







Speaking to the BBC last year Adele revealed that her management prohibited her from going on Twitter a few years ago.

Speaking to fans for Adele At The BBC, one audience member asked her about rumours that she'd been banned from the social network.

"This is true. Yeah," she said.

"I mean I'm not a drinker any more, but when Twitter first came out I was, like, drunk tweeting, and nearly put my foot in it quite a few times."

"So my management decided that you have to go through two people and then it has to be signed off by someone, but they're all my tweets."

"No-one writes my tweets. They just post them for me. So, yeah, that's very, very true."

- Daily Telegraph UK

