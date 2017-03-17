Police believe the theft of Kendall Jenner's jewellery was an 'inside job'

Police believe the theft of Kendall Jenner's $200,000 US ($286239.04 NZ) jewellery was an "inside job".

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star called the police at around 1am on Thursday morning (16.03.17) when she realised her jewellery was missing but police found no evidence of forced entry and now believe it was taken by someone who attended a party there on Wednesday night (15.03.17).

Sources tell TMZ that the 21-year-old model held a party on Wednesday with a group of friends. She heard an alarm go, which signalled one of the doors had been opened, but decided to ignore it.

It was only when she returned home at 1am after an hour out and about that she realised the pricey jewellery had been nicked and called the police to report the incident.

It comes after Kendall's half-sibling Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October, something which she recently admitted she fuelled as her social media posts led the Paris robbers to her residence.

She said: "What I think happened now, after like thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip.

"I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out.So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself."

"They had to have known we were leaving that I was there by myself."

"They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it."

Meanwhile, Kendall previously confessed she is a "workaholic".

She explained: "I'm definitely still on my path, but I'm proud of everything that my hard work has gotten me! It's not just about being a workaholic (which I am!), though ... I've always been my authentic self."

"When people force things, their real self has to eventually come out, so why not just start there? ... I've never let go of my self-discipline. Being a professional model means early call times and long hours on set, which means there's not always room for play."