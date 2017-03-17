September trial planned for Trey Songz if no plea agreement

DETROIT (AP) " A September trial is planned for singer Trey Songz if he can't reach a deal with prosecutors to reduce a felony assault charge stemming from a concert in Detroit.
Songz appeared Thursday via video in Wayne County Circuit Court. A trial is scheduled Sept. 12 and court conference is May 31.
Defense lawyer Charles Longstreet II tells The Detroit News there's a "50/50" chance of the case being resolved through a plea agreement for Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson.
The 32-year-old R&B artist was charged in December with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. Authorities say microphones and speakers were thrown from the Joe Louis Arena stage. A police sergeant was punched.
Police have said Songz became upset when told to end his performance.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings