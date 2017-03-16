10:12pm Thu 16 March
Live TV tears: Jono breaks down over friend's death on Jono and Ben

There were emotional scenes on tonight's Jono and Ben show, in which host Jono Pryor paid a heartfelt tribute to a fallen mate.

The popular programme, which screens live on TV3 on Thursdays, is usually a fun-filled evening full of laughs and jokes.

But as tonight's episode was due to come to an end, it was evident there was a serious issue at hand, as one half of the two-man team became clearly upset.


Addressing the live audience as well as those at home, Ben Boyce acknowledged that although their jobs were a bit of a laugh, sometimes serious things happened in their lives, he said.

Mate Pryor, struggling to keep his composure, then said: "A few days ago, a very, very close friend of mine decided to take his own life.

"I just wanna say that what I've learnt this week, if you are suffering a mental illness, no one thinks less of you for not talking, for sharing your thoughts,'' he said through tears.

"No one thinks less of you for taking medicine and no one thinks less of you for dealing with a mental illness.

"Just talk about it,'' he said, before breaking down and collapsing into a hug with Boyce.




Tonight's emotional episode has brought a lot of love and support for the pair and particularly Pryor for being brave enough to share such a personal issue publicly, while also reaching out to help others.

People were quick to send their support via social media sites Twitter and Facebook.

One man said: "Jono, that took a lot of guts.

"Heartbroken for you but so proud you were able to speak up and get your message out.''



Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youth services: (06) 3555 906 (Palmerston North and Levin)
• Youthline: 0800 376 633
• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
• Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (available 24/7)
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald

