Young Kiwi dancer to Erin Stuck to take on Justin Bieber

Stepping out on the dance floor comes naturally for young Erin Stuck.

But now the 11-year-old from Auckland will get to dance on the biggest stage of her life; having been chosen to dance alongside pop star Justin Bieber.

Erin is one of four Kiwi kids who have been hand-picked to appear on stage with Bieber in his Purpose world tour, which is currently in New Zealand.

Thousands of entries were received from Kiwi youngsters hoping to make it big at Bieber's first New Zealand stadium concert.

I've been a Belieber since I was 3 years old. The purpose of my life is to dance - if I could dance all day, every day, I would! Erin Stuck

The Year 7 student from Somerville Intermediate, in Howick, is stoked to be among the select few.

Her passion for dance is evident in her audition video.

"I've been a Belieber since I was 3 years old. The purpose of my life is to dance - if I could dance all day, every day, I would!

"Being able to dance with Justin Bieber and his crew would make all my hard work worthwhile.''

An enthusiastic Erin then jumps onto the dance floor, showing off her skills - including a couple of backflips.

Her biggest supporter, mum Audra Stuck, said family and friends were hugely excited for Erin and her future in dance.

Stuck told the Herald they received the good news via an email on Wednesday and had since told all her friends at school and at the dance studio she is enrolled at, the Storm Dance Studio in Howick.

Stuck laughed when describing the moment she got to tell her daughter.

"She walked through the door ... she could tell I was hiding something - and then she screamed.

"She's been a Belieber for a very long time.''

Stuck said her daughter has always had a passion for dance; practising approximately 20 hours a week.

"She just wants to be in the dance world,'' Stuck said proudly.

The four Kiwi dancers will join the Canadian pop star on stage at Mt Smart Stadium tomorrow.

