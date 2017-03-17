Kehlani announces New Zealand show

R'n'B star Kehlani is coming to New Zealand.

The Distraction singer has announced a one-off show at Auckland's Powerstation as part of the Australia/New Zealand leg of her SweetSexySavage World Tour.

Formerly an America's Got Talent contestant, Kehlani began to build a fan base with the release of her mixtapes Cloud 19 and You Should Be Here in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

In January, Kehlani released her debut album SweetSexySavage to widespread acclaim, featuring the hit singles Distraction and CRZY.

Kehlani plays the Powerstation on Wednesday August 23. Tickets are on sale from Live Nation on Thursday March 23, with pre-sale tickets for My Live Nation members available on March 20.

