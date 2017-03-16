Taylor Swift launching her own streaming service

Taylor Swift is launching her own streaming service.

The Bad Blood hitmaker - who famously withdrew her catalogue from Spotify in 2014 in a row over royalties - has filed documents giving her the right to brand a website "featuring non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings."

And as well as the website, which will be called Swifties, Taylor is also planning to launch a line of music products, including guitars, guitar picks and straps, and drumsticks.

10 years ago today, my first album came out. I couldn't be more grateful today, thinking back on how much fun we've had and how you've encouraged me to change and grow. It's been such an adventure, guys. Thank you for all of it. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 24, 2016 at 12:43pm PDT

TMZ reports her plans also include organising educational camps and retreats, as well as self-guided online courses.

The 27-year-old singer previously put pressure on streaming giants Apple Music to change their policy not to pay artists for streams when users signed up for a three-month free trial.

She wrote on her Tumblr page at the time: "I'm sure you are aware that Apple Music will be offering a free 3 month trial to anyone who signs up for the service.

Continued below.

Related Content Tom Hiddleston's testy response to Taylor Swift question Fans take to Twitter to ruthlessly mock Lorde's SNL dancing Ed Sheeran reveals he's hooked up with members of Taylor Swift's 'girl squad'

"I'm not sure you know that Apple Music will not be paying writers, producers, or artists for those three months.

"I find it to be shocking, disappointing, and completely unlike this historically progressive and generous company."

Although Taylor acknowledged the move will not make a huge difference to her own financial wellbeing, she insisted her actions were not those of "a spoiled, petulant child".

The Blank Space singer concluded her letter: "It's not too late to change this policy. We don't ask you for free iPhones. Please don't ask us to provide you with our music for no compensation."

Night @gettyentertainment @versace_official A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:15am PST

Following the publication of Taylor's letter, Eddy Cue, the Senior Vice-President of Internet Software and Services at Apple, vowed the company would change its policy.

He tweeted: "#AppleMusic will pay artist for streaming, even during customer's free trial period.

"We hear you @taylorswift13 and indie artists. Love, Apple."

And in response, Taylor later agreed her 1989 album could be streamed on the site.