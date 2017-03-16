James Blunt's label wants him to be less sarcastic on Twitter

James Blunt's record label has asked him to be less sarcastic on Twitter.

The 43-year-old star's tongue-in-cheek comebacks have made him a popular figure on the micro-blogging website, as he's amassed 1.36 million followers - but James' record label has urged him to lessen his sarcasm.

He told Music Week: "They asked me to stop, they said it was bad for my brand. I said to my manager, 'This brand is broken already and maybe I can just be myself now'."

God, I look good in spandex. A post shared by James Blunt (@jamesblunt) on Oct 26, 2015 at 4:41pm PDT

Meanwhile, James said earlier this month that he is regularly asked if he's a taxi driver by the public.

The You're Beautiful hitmaker revealed he bought a Tuk-Tuk in Thailand, which he has since shipped to Ibiza, and when he drives around in the three-wheeled vehicle, he is often stopped by people and asked to take them to certain destinations.

He explained: "I bought a Tuk-Tuk in Thailand. It cost a bit to get it back to Ibiza, but it's amazing. People stop me, thinking I'm a taxi driver, and then when they recognise me say things, like, 'Oh, my God! You're that guy who sang that song! What happened to you?'"

Biker Boi. A post shared by James Blunt (@jamesblunt) on Jul 25, 2015 at 3:47am PDT

Continued below.

Related Content Fans go wild on Twitter as Ed Sheeran's dirty-sounding hashtag #sheeranalbumparty surfaces Ed Sheeran's face slashed in royal sword antics Big T set for semi-final showdown in Australian X Factor

James also admitted he has a burgeoning collection of hotel room key cards, which he has acquired over the years in the hope his artistic friend will have a use for them.

Asked what he collects, he shared:

"Hotel room key cards. I amassed a pile of them thinking that an artist friend of mine could use them - but actually, no matter how many you pull out, they still don't look nearly as colourful or as fun as credit cards."

And although James' pal has no use for the room keys, he's still kept hold of them.

He confessed: "I really should just throw them away".