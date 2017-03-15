12:31pm Thu 16 March
Fans go wild on Twitter as Ed Sheeran's dirty-sounding hashtag #sheeranalbumparty surfaces

Ed Sheeran. Photo / Getty
Much hilarity was caused back in 2012 when a PR stunt for Susan Boyle's new album backfired, when 'Susan's album party' was promoted on Twitter with the hashtag '#susanalbumparty'.

And Ed Sheeran has amusingly relaunched the dirty-sounding social media hashtag, joking to pal James Blunt that they should host '#analbumparty' together according to Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old singer then started trending on Twitter on Wednesday after a prank by Radio One DJ Greg James went viral.

Ed kicked things off by tweeting earlier this month: '@JamesBlunt lets celebrate our albums coming out this month with an album party ! #analbumparty'.


But it was Greg's tweet which really caused a social media stir when he joked on Wednesday morning: 'In honour of #Susanalbumparty, we're having an impromptu #Sheeranalbumparty. Gonna listen to some of Ed's album #LOLathon'.


The hashtag soon took on a life of its own, with countless fans jumping on the bandwagon as they revelled over how dirty it sounded.

One fan posted: 'Seeing #sheeranalbumparty trending is making me smile. I know it's Sheeran Album Party but I can't help seeing Sheer Anal Bum Party. LOL'.

In 2012 a PR stunt for Susan Boyle's new album backfired, when 'Susan's album party' was '#susanalbumparty'. Photo / Getty
'Oh God, the Sheeran Album Party hashtag. Who came up with that? Sheer Anal Bum Party? STOP IT NOW GET A NEW HASHTAG OH GOD', another tweeted.

A third joked: 'So, is it a Sheeran Album Party, or a Sheer A*al Bum Party? Asking for a friend... #sheeranalbumparty'.


And of course, several social media users were quick to draw the link between Ed's tongue-in-cheek comment and the original Susan Boyle saga.

The Britain's Got Talent sensation famously hit the headlines when Twitter users read the '#susanalbumparty' hashtag wrong.

One fan tweeted: 'Ed Sheeran now having an anal bum party after the success of Susan Boyle's anal bum party. #sheeranalbumparty'.

Radio host Greg has since taken to Twitter to reveal how proud he is of causing the hashtag to trend.

British singer-songwriter James Blunt and british singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Photo / Getty
'Waking up to the various confused responses to #Sheeranalbumparty makes me very happy. We came up with at 3am on air today btw for #LOLathon.'

'Not sure I've ever been so proud. Sorry @edsheeran, he posted.

Ed retorted: '@gregjames no worries, i tried to trend it with @JamesBlunt a week ago to no avail, you are my hero'.

- Daily Mail

