Fans go wild on Twitter as Ed Sheeran's dirty-sounding hashtag #sheeranalbumparty surfaces

Much hilarity was caused back in 2012 when a PR stunt for Susan Boyle's new album backfired, when 'Susan's album party' was promoted on Twitter with the hashtag '#susanalbumparty'.
And Ed Sheeran has amusingly relaunched the dirty-sounding social media hashtag, joking to pal James Blunt that they should host '#analbumparty' together according to Daily Mail.
The 26-year-old singer then started trending on Twitter on Wednesday after a prank by Radio One DJ Greg James went viral.
Ed kicked things off by tweeting earlier this month: '@JamesBlunt lets celebrate our albums coming out this month with an album party ! #analbumparty'.
@JamesBlunt lets celebrate our albums coming out this month with an album party ! #analbumparty— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 3, 2017
But it was Greg's tweet which really caused a social media stir when he joked on Wednesday morning: 'In honour of #Susanalbumparty, we're having an impromptu #Sheeranalbumparty. Gonna listen to some of Ed's album #LOLathon'.
Oh God, the Sheeran Album Party hashtag. Who came up with that? Sheer Anal Bum Party? STOP IT NOW GET A NEW HASHTAG OH GOD— Cherry Cola (@MattDobbie) March 15, 2017
The hashtag soon took on a life of its own, with countless fans jumping on the bandwagon as they revelled over how dirty it sounded.
One fan posted: 'Seeing #sheeranalbumparty trending is making me smile. I know it's Sheeran Album Party but I can't help seeing Sheer Anal Bum Party. LOL'.
'Oh God, the Sheeran Album Party hashtag. Who came up with that? Sheer Anal Bum Party? STOP IT NOW GET A NEW HASHTAG OH GOD', another tweeted.
A third joked: 'So, is it a Sheeran Album Party, or a Sheer A*al Bum Party? Asking for a friend... #sheeranalbumparty'.
Seeing #sheeranalbumparty trending is making me smile. I know it's Sheeran Album Party but I can't help seeing Sheer Anal Bum Party. LOL— Kerry Cakebread (@kercake) March 15, 2017
And of course, several social media users were quick to draw the link between Ed's tongue-in-cheek comment and the original Susan Boyle saga.
The Britain's Got Talent sensation famously hit the headlines when Twitter users read the '#susanalbumparty' hashtag wrong.
One fan tweeted: 'Ed Sheeran now having an anal bum party after the success of Susan Boyle's anal bum party. #sheeranalbumparty'.
Radio host Greg has since taken to Twitter to reveal how proud he is of causing the hashtag to trend.
'Waking up to the various confused responses to #Sheeranalbumparty makes me very happy. We came up with at 3am on air today btw for #LOLathon.'
'Not sure I've ever been so proud. Sorry @edsheeran, he posted.
Ed retorted: '@gregjames no worries, i tried to trend it with @JamesBlunt a week ago to no avail, you are my hero'.