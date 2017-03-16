RuPaul secretly married longtime partner Georges LeBar

Drag superstar RuPaul Charles has revealed that he and his rancher partner of 23 years secretly tied the knot earlier this year.
RuPaul told Hollywood Today Live that he and Georges LeBar married in January.
"I've never said this on television before: we are married," he said when Ross Mathews asked him about his relationship status.
The television personality and his boyfriend met on the dance floor at NYC's famous former club, The Limelight, in 1994 on LeBar's birthday.
The RuPaul's Drag Race host said they got hitched on the 23rd anniversary of when they met this year.
"We were looking into it really for tax breaks and financial things," the star explained.
LeBar is a rancher - he takes care of a 50,000 acre ranch in Wyoming.
"He doesn't care about show business at all," he said of his other half.
"He's so kind and funny,' RuPaul told Buzzfeed about his love in 2015. "I remember praying, "I want a sweet, sensitive man," and I got an Australian who's just lovely.'
RuPaul told Oprah's Where Are They Now that he the pair met on a dancefloor.
"He was on the dance floor dancing like a manic. I had to go over and say, 'What are you going through?' he laughs. 'And it's also because he's actually 6'7', so he's taller than I am - so of course I had to notice him.'
"He is devoted to me, I am devoted to him," RuPaul says. "And that's the end of the story."