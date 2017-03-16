Tour news: Bonobo, Mel Parsons, Head Like a Hole

British musician and producer Bonobo is returning to New Zealand for one show only, playing Auckland's Town Hall on July 27.

He'll be accompanied by a full band.

Seventeen years after he first released Animal Magic, the DJ has become one of the most sought after acts in Europe and will perform at Coachella next month.

Tickets go on sale this Monday at 9am, via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, Kiwi songbird Mel Parsons is hitting the road next month, taking her full band with her.

The Silver Scroll finalist will play Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in May, touring songs from her critically acclaimed album, Drylands.

She'll play Wellington's San Fran on May 4, Auckland's Galatos on May 5 and Christchurch's Blue Smoke on May 6.

Tickets are on sale today from eventfinda.

Elsewhere, 90s sleaze rockers Head Like a Hole are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a 13-date tour around New Zealand, playing their debut album, 13, in full.

Kicking off in Auckland's Ding Dong lounge, the band will make their way down to Dunedin throughout May.

For full tour dates, see headlikeahole.co.nz.

- NZ Herald