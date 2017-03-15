Amy Schumer thanks trolls for making her feel 'powerful'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Amy Schumer has thanked internet trolls for making her feel "powerful" after they orchestrated giving her new show a one-star review rating.

Schumer's stand-up special The Leather Special debuted on Netflix last week, and redditors have allegedly co-ordinated to give it one-star reviews.

A Splitsider article revealed a number of threads in alt-right subreddits that call Schumer a "disgusting cow" and asked users to "please go and one-star that piece of s***".

The comedian took to Instagram to thank the trolls, detailing how they make her feel "dangerous and brave".

"I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that," she said.

"The alt right organised trolls attack everything I do. They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show. And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave.

"So this post has nothing against the trolls. I thank you trolls so much. It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead.

"I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth. "

Trolls previously organised giving Schumer's book, The Girl with the Lower-Back Tattoo, a one-star rating on book retailers like Amazon.

Schumer's new movie Snatched is released in New Zealand on May 11.

