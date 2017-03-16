There's a Matrix reboot coming - and fans aren't happy

It's early days, but rumour has it there might be another Matrix movie in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros is developing another film for the franchise was has so far spawned three movies: The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

Each of those films was written and directed by siblings Lana and Lillly Wachowski, who haven't yet announced if they're on board with the new film.

Last month Keanu Reeves, who played Neo in the three films, told Yahoo what it would take for him to agree to star in another Matrix movie.

"The Wachowskis would have to be involved," he said.

"They would have to write it and direct it. And then we'd see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that'd be weird, but why not?"

It's too early to say whether or not Reeves would even be required for the movie, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming that Michael B Jordan is being courted to star in the potential film.

The film franchise began in 1999 with The Matrix, which raked in US$461 million worldwide and won four Oscars: Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects.

News of the Matrix reboot has divided fans online.

First they ruined ghostbusters & now Hollywood wants to ruin the Matrix. Leave classic films alone ffs. — Gretel Armstrong (@SugarGretel) March 15, 2017

It takes a LOT to offend me. This Matrix news is insufferable. Expand if necessary, do not retell Neo's story. — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 15, 2017

A Matrix remake?? Oh it's lit!! And by "lit", I mean that idea should be lit on fire and pushed out to sea. — Droptoptimus Prime (@JustInNotOut) March 15, 2017

Your outrage over a Matrix remake is directly proportional to how much you paid for leather trench coats and Ray Bans from 1999-2005 — David (@FakeEyes22) March 15, 2017

An original masterpiece called Get Out made $113M on a $4M budget and Warner Bros is rebooting The Matrix. Spend that money on new ideas! — Travon Free (@Travon) March 15, 2017

What if I told you they were going to remake The Matrix?#thematrix pic.twitter.com/e0LBgbpJPE — IL0VETHE90s (@Il0vethe90s) March 15, 2017

