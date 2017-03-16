2:24am Thu 16 March
Trump tweets dig at Snoop Dogg over mock shooting in video

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump is firing back at Snoop Dogg days after the release of a music video in which the rapper points a toy gun at a clown dressed like Trump and pulls the trigger.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning: "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"

The video is for a remixed version of the song "Lavender," by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg. In it, Snoop Dogg shoots the Trump clown with a gun that releases a flag with the word "bang."

The rapper was also criticized over the video by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who lost to Trump in last year's Republican presidential primary campaign.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

