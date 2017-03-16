Report: WorldStarHipHop.com founder died of natural causes

SAN DIEGO (AP) " Authorities say Lee O'Denat, who founded the popular website WorldStarHipHop.com, died of natural causes.
The 43-year-old died suddenly at a San Diego massage parlor in January.
The medical examiner's office said Tuesday that O'Denat was obese and had a severe buildup of plaque near his heart, which contributed to his death. The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2nEr3kx) toxicology tests showed marijuana use but no other drugs or alcohol were detected.
O'Denat founded WorldStarHipHop in 2005. The content aggregator offers hip-hop and viral videos. It has taken heat for sexual and violent content.
Rapper 50 Cent won a lawsuit against O'Denat for using his image without permission.
The site inspired the yell "World Star!," shouted when something " often a fight " is worthy of being recorded.
The website said operations will continue.
