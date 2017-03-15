Ben Affleck had 'sober coach' with him at Oscars

Ben Affleck was accompanied by a sober coach to the 2017 Oscars to make sure he didn't drink.

The 44-year-old actor has recently revealed he has completed his stint in rehab for alcohol addiction, and to help him stay on the straight and narrow at the star-studded bash, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on February 26, he is believed to have invited a special recovery professional with him to ensure he remained tee-total for the evening, according to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

The dark-haired hunk, who has Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner, decided to cut the booze for himself and for his family because his brood has "always" been his priority.

Speaking about the 'Live by 'Night' star and his treatment, a source said: "He has completed his treatment and is feeling good. [He] did this for himself and his family.

"Family always comes first."

Ben announced the news he had undergone treatment to shake the habit on social media because he didn't want to "hide" anything about his lifestyle from his family, and he wanted to prove he can be a "better father" to his three children.

The source explained: "Ben has struggled with alcohol for years and it's a struggle that millions of people have to battle every day. He has nothing to hide and wants his kids to know that he did everything he could to be a better father. That's why he announced it himself."

The 'Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice' star - who plays the lead role as the all-black clad superhero Batman in the fantasy film - took to his own social media account on Tuesday (14.03.17) to open up about his ongoing battle with the bottle.

In an honest Facebook post, he wrote: "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be.

"I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."