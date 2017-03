Say what you like about Justin Bieber, but you have to admit the guy does a pretty mean impression of Jonah from Summer Heights High.

The 23-year-old singer hilariously quoted some of Jonah Takalua's most memorable lines in a video he shared with his 80.6 million Instagram followers.

In the video, the Biebs channelled the popular character created by Chris Lilley to cheekily justify his behaviour after he was filmed yelling "f**k you" at news crews yesterday on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

SORRY BEN - If you don't get the context its from an Australian TV show called "Summer Heights High". A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

- news.com.au