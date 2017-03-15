Melissa George to 'tell all' about kidnapping charges, assault, bribery

By Shoba Rao

Actress Melissa George is set to break her silence over her troubled relationship and her attempt to flee France with her kids.

Australia's Sunday Night program will feature George in a sit-down interview where she will "tell all" about allegedly being trapped in Paris.

A promo posted to Facebook carries the claims: "She has been assaulted, hospitalised, threatened with kidnapping charges and forced to abandon her career."

George, who appears distressed and clutching one of her son's soft toys alleges: "I've been hit, I've been in a fight, I've got my babies".

After being hospitalised, she is heard saying: "I couldn't walk. I couldn't turn my neck".

On reports she is facing kidnap charges, she questions the case against her, which allegedly included: "People being bribed".

When Sunday Night reporter Sean Pennells suggests she was taking a big risk doing their interview, she tearfully replies: "Because I have no other choice".

News Corp Australia previously revealed George has been accused by her ex-lover of trying to take their children out of France in a private jet loaned by a Russian friend.

The incident is alleged to have happened on September 13, days after George was treated in hospital for injuries sustained in a fight with her then multi-millionaire businessman partner Jean-David Blanc.

Both Blanc and George were convicted over the bust-up in their palatial Parisian penthouse, with the French court finding each of them guilty of "violences volontaires," or attacking each other.

They are both appealing against their convictions.

- news.com.au