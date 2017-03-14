Ben Affleck admits rehab for alcohol addiction

Ben Affleck has taken to Facebook to admit he recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star took to social media to reveal he had undergone treatment for alcohol addiction so he can focus on being the "best father he can be".

In an honest Facebook post, he wrote: "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be.

"I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

The 44-year-old actor - who has Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight and Samuel, five, with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner - went on to admit he felt "lucky" to have his family and friends supporting him.

He added: "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do.

"This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

Affleck was notably wayward during an appearance on HBO's talk show Any Given Wednesday last year, slurring his words and getting angry.

The Sun reported he dropped 18 f-bombs during his time on the show.

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Garner and Affleck were "die-hard committed to co-parenting".

A source said: "They have maintained such a strong and beautiful united front to stay lovely and classy towards each other for their kids. They spend so much time working on their relationship - whether it's a friendship or anything - for their kids.

"Their friendship is there. They are so die-hard committed to co-parenting. Whatever form this relationship is, they'll always have love for each other, and the love they have for their kids is so strong, they won't let anything bring that down.

"They both have done things they're not proud of and in no way was Ben a shining husband, but there are a lot of things that go into a marriage and a split.

"They put together their plans and goals, in terms of their friendship and their relationship, and they're doing just that. Whatever this new normal that they created for their family is, they're doing it."

- Bang! Showbiz

- NZ Herald