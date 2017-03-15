Lorde's Liability sounds a lot like My Chemical Romance's Welcome to the Black Parade

Lorde fans have been loving her latest single Liability, but many are starting to notice that it bears a striking similarity to a My Chemical Romance hit.
The Kiwi pop star released the new track last week while announcing her new album Melodrama would be out this June.
It's the second track to be released from the album, following Green Light, and while it's earned a lot of fans, it's also drawn some criticism.
Music lovers have taken to social media to point out the similarity between Lorde's song and the piano-driven ballad Welcome to the Black Parade, a 2006 hit from My Chemical Romance.
Many took to Twitter to discuss the similarities.
When @lorde rips off My Chemical Romance! I know they've split.. but they should sue!!— Becky Anne Loso (@BeckyAnneLoso) March 10, 2017
@lorde too bad that it's a copy of My Chemical Romance's 'Welcome To The Black Parade'— Joanne (@MaryJHolland_) March 9, 2017
new Lorde is my favorite My Chemical Romance song ever— Neon Gold Records (@neongoldrecords) March 10, 2017
But luckily, most fans are treating the similarity between the songs as more of a coincidence and embracing it:
Lorde's "Liability" is strikingly similar to My Chemical Romance's "Welcome To The Black Parade."
Its bringing back a lot of HS memories— Lana's LoveChild (@sameffrn) March 10, 2017
Has anyone mentioned how Lorde's new song sounds like My Chemical Romance? Is it a sample or just coincidence?— Drew Pearson (@Drew_1981) March 10, 2017
Lorde's liability feels SO MUCH like "Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance...remarkably I am not kidding.— David Spekter (@DavidSpekter) March 10, 2017
Compare the two tracks in full here: