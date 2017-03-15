1:15pm Wed 15 March
Lorde's Liability sounds a lot like My Chemical Romance's Welcome to the Black Parade

Lorde fans have been loving her latest single Liability, but many are starting to notice that it bears a striking similarity to a My Chemical Romance hit.

The Kiwi pop star released the new track last week while announcing her new album Melodrama would be out this June.

It's the second track to be released from the album, following Green Light, and while it's earned a lot of fans, it's also drawn some criticism.

Music lovers have taken to social media to point out the similarity between Lorde's song and the piano-driven ballad Welcome to the Black Parade, a 2006 hit from My Chemical Romance.

Many took to Twitter to discuss the similarities.



But luckily, most fans are treating the similarity between the songs as more of a coincidence and embracing it:




Compare the two tracks in full here:

- NZ Herald

