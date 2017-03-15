Justin Bieber's media meltdown in Australia

Justin Bieber has made privacy a huge priority over the past few years but it seems like the more the singer yearns for it, the more people obsess over it.

Bieber, who performed in Brisbane last night as part of his Purpose tour, took some much needed downtime at Richard Branson's luxurious Noosa island Makepeace Island Resort.

After spotting boats around the island, the singer gave them the finger and told them to "f*** off". The footage was obtained by 7News.

.@justinbieber has been spotted at Makepeace Island on the Sunshine Coast. #7News pic.twitter.com/KlWpvGMWlX — 7 News SunshineCoast (@7NewsSC) March 14, 2017

Branson's heart-shaped island accommodates up to 20 guests and costs at least $5500 a night to hire.

Bieber is due in New Zealand any day now for a show at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

His fury comes less than two days after a sour encounter with a fan in Melbourne.

There, 20-year-old fan Sabah Helal started following the singer around the city on the weekend.

When the young fan saw Bieber step out of a car near Crown Casino, she rushed over to him and told him she was going to take a selfie with him.

"He wasn't in a good mood and was adamant that he wouldn't take a photo with me," she told The Herald Sun.

Bieber told Helal: "You're invading my privacy, I don't want a photo."

Helal admitted she knew he wasn't interested in taking a photo at all but "I told him, I was going to take the photo anyway."

When she started snapping away, Bieber replied, "Look at you, you make me sick".

The 23-year-old singer is set to play a sold-out show at Sydney's ANZ Stadium tomorrow night.

There is however a warning for fans to check their tickets before heading to the show.

Concertgoers who didn't buy their tickets through "official means" are at risk of being turned away, reports KIIS FM.

The possible turnaway comes after CHOICE Magazine resorted to filing a lawsuit against ticket reselling agencies including Ticketmaster Resale and Viagogo after the publication revealed they're breaching anti-scalping rules.

