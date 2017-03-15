6:42am Wed 15 March
The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 12, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Shack by William P. Young - 9780964729292 - (Windblown Media)

2. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty - 9780698138636 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Marriage Lie by Kimberly Belle - 9781460396353 - (MIRA)

5. Black Obsidian by Victoria Quinn - 9781386258933 - (Victoria Quinn)

6. The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett - 9781101442197 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Dangerous Games by Danielle Steel - 9781101883891 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Burn by Helen Hardt - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)

9. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

10.Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance - 9780062300560 - (Harper)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

