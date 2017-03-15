The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 12, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

2. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Enlight, Lightricks Ltd.

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. iSchedule, HotSchedules

10.NBA 2K17, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

8. Uber, Uber Technologies, Inc.

9. Spotify Music, Spotify Ltd.

10. Word Cookies!, BitMango

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

3. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

6. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

7. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

8. Scribblenauts Unlimited, Warner Bros.

9. Procreate - Sketch, paint, create., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10.Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Word Cookies!, BitMango

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Hungry Shark World, Ubisoft

7. Google Chrome - The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.

8. Paper.io, Voodoo

9. 8 Ball Pool, Miniclip.com

10. Microsoft Word, Microsoft Corporation

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.