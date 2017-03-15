The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 12, 2017:

1. Moana (2016)

2. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

3. Passengers (2016)

4. Doctor Strange (2016)

5. Sing

6. Jackie

7. Arrival

8. Hacksaw Ridge

9. Assassin's Creed

10. Moonlight

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Moonlight

2. Manchester By the Sea

3. My Scientology Movie

4. Loving

5. The Neon Demon

6. Catfight

7. Captain Fantastic

8. A Man Called Ove

9. Lavender

10. Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower

