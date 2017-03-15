6:18am Wed 15 March
'Daily Show' cancels Tuesday episode because of snow

NEW YORK (AP) " The winter weather means a few less laughs.

Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah canceled its episode on Tuesday because of the storm. The network is airing a rerun instead. "The Daily Show" generally tapes its episodes in the late afternoon in a Manhattan studio.

There's no snow day for Noah's comedy colleagues Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, however. Representatives for the New York-based "Tonight" show on NBC and "Late Show" on CBS said the weather is not affecting their episodes.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

