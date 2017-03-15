Daniel Kaluuya responds to Samuel Jackson's casting critique

NEW YORK (AP) " Daniel Kaluuya, star of the horror hit "Get Out," has responded to Samuel L. Jackson's suggestion that a black American actor ought to have played his part.

Jackson last week told radio station Hot 97 that he thought too many roles were going to British black actors. Jackson said an "American brother" would have benefited "Get Out," a thriller about race and an interracial couple.

In an interview posted Monday by GQ, Kaluuya expressed admiration for Jackson but disagreed with his stance. The 27-year-old British actor said he's had to wrestle with people calling him "too black." He said: "When I'm around black people, I'm made to feel 'other' because I'm dark-skinned."

"I just want to tell black stories," said Kaluuya.